Things to know: May 25

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Good morning! It's Thursday, May 25.

First Alert Forecast

You can expect temperatures in the 70s and lots of sunshine as you head out today. And, Laura Wibbenmeyer said you should not need your umbrella. There is a threat of severe weather this weekend. Tornadoes, wind, and flash flooding are all possible when the squall line moves through the Heartland.

Making Headlines

Man to be sentenced in deadly attempted bank robbery: The man accused of killing two women during an attempted robbery at First National Bank in Cairo, Illinois will learn his fate today.

Steel mill bill advances to the Senate: Missouri State Senators are scheduled to take up the bill at 11 a.m. in Jefferson City.

More arrests in Manchester: Two more people are in custody in connection to the bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert.

Fish kill in Dutchtown: It's a smelly situation, but conservation experts said the fish kill in the Dutchtown Channel is actually a good thing

  Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT
    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT
    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT
    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

