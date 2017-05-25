SIU Baseball falls in round one of MVC Tournament

The Southern Illinois University baseball team lost to Wichita State 3-1 in 10 innings Wednesday night in Springfield, Missouri.

"It's a tough loss," SIU head coach Ken Henderson said. "We just couldn't get anything going offensively. That's the key to the game. We couldn't find a way to manufacture it. We certainly played well. We pitched our rear ends off and played our rear ends off. I'm proud of our effort. I'm proud of the way we played the game."

Starting pitcher Chad Whitmer went 8 innings and allowed just five hits and one run.

The Salukis (27-29) will now play in an elimination game at 12:30 Thursday against Illinois State.

Michael Baird will get the start for SIU.

