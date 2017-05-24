Murray State wins in OVC Baseball Tournament

The Murray State baseball team defeated Belmont 9-3 Wednesday in the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament in Oxford, Alabama.

It's the first time the Racers have picked up a victory in the OVC tournament in seven years.

With the win, the Racers move on in the winner's bracket and will play Austin Peay at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

