Murray State wins in OVC Baseball Tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State wins in OVC Baseball Tournament

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Murray State baseball team defeated Belmont 9-3 Wednesday in the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament in Oxford, Alabama.

It's the first time the Racers have picked up a victory in the OVC tournament in seven years.

With the win, the Racers move on in the winner's bracket and will play Austin Peay at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly