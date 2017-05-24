High school baseball quarterfinal scores 5/24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

High school baseball quarterfinal scores 5/24

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Here are high school baseball quarterfinal scores from Wednesday 5/24.

Class 1 State Quarterfinal

Eminence-1
Bell City-4
**Bell City will play the winner of Hurley/Halfway Monday in Final 4

Class 2 State Quarterfinal

St. Vincent-7
South Pemiscot-6

**St. Vincent will play winner of Canton/Russellville Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

Class 3 State Quarterfinal

West County-15
Portageville-3

Class 2A Illinois Sectional

Nashville-7
Carmi-1

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly