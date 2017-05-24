Notre Dame, St. Vincent girls' soccer teams advance in state qua - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Notre Dame, St. Vincent girls' soccer teams advance in state quarterfinal matches

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

A number of Heartland girls' soccer teams played in state quarterfinal games recently.

Class 1 State quarterfinal

Maplewood-Richmond Hts.- 0
St. Vincent - 5

St. Vincent will now play the winner of Trinity Catholic/Principia in the Final 4 Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Class 2 State quarterfinal

Notre Dame - 3
Rosati-Kain - 1

Final - PKs

