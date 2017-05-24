Kennett, MO man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbing convenience store

Two men are in custody and police are looking for a third suspect in an armed robbery in Kennett that sent at one person to the hospital with gunshot wounds

2 arrested, police look for third suspect after shop owner shot in Kennett armed robbery

The United States Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a man connected to a 2015 armed robbery in Kennett, Mo. was sentenced to prison.

Officials say Antonio Marquette Brown, 37, of Kennett, Mo., was sentenced to 240 months on one felony count of interference with commerce by robbery and one felony count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence.

On July 1, 2015, at around 10:03 p.m., two men wearing face masks entered Curt’s Grocery Store in Kennett, Missouri and immediately fired their handguns at the store’s manager.

The clerk was struck by four rounds fired by the two men. The men then took a money bag from behind the counter, the cash from the cash register, the money from the clerk’s person, and two firearms from the store.

As they left the store, one of the robbers fired a shot at the cashier, narrowly missing her.

The two men also shot at, but missed, a customer on the store parking lot.

The men were observed getting into a silver Toyota passenger car.

A witness notified the Kennett police department of the robbery and provided a description of the getaway car.

A Kennett police officer responding to the scene met the speeding vehicle. The officer turned his patrol vehicle around and a high speed chase ensued from Kennett to Blytheville, Arkansas reaching speeds of over one hundred miles per hour.

During the flight, two persons riding in the back seat of the Toyota fired repeatedly at the officers. Eventually, the Toyota crashed in Blytheville, Arkansas.

The three men inside the car fled from the scene of the crash. Brown was captured a short distance from the scene of the crash.

At his plea, Brown admitted that he was the driver of the Toyota that evening.

Another participant in the robbery, Julius Jones, was convicted following a two day trial on March 13 and 14, 2017.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kennett, Missouri Police Department, the Blytheville, Arkansas Police Department, the Arkansas State Police, the Mississippi County, Arkansas Sheriff’s office and the Osceola, Arkansas Police Department.

