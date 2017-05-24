Murphysboro, IL man charged for unlawful possession of 78 Xanax - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro, IL man charged for unlawful possession of 78 Xanax pills

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

A Murphysboro, Illinois man was sentenced to serve 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Michael C. Carr, State’s Attorney for Jackson County, Illinois, announced today that Orlando T. Jarrett, 24, was sentenced after pleading guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a class four felony.

On March 9, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office transported Jarrett from the Sparta Police Department, where he had been arrested on three outstanding Jackson County warrants for probation violations.

At the Jackson County Jail, Jarrett confessed to the deputies that he was concealing Xanax, a controlled substance, on his person.

Jarrett turned over 78 pills to the deputies before being confined in the Jackson County Jail.

