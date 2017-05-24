MO Gov. Greitens requests disaster declaration for state from President Trump

A request from Missouri Governor Eric Greitens asks that President Donald Trump approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri.

If approved, the request would allow federal assistance to be provided for 45 counties in response to historic and devastating flooding that began April 28.

“As soon as safely possible, damage assessment teams began operating all over Missouri. Their reports confirm just how devastating this historic flood was for many communities in Missouri,” Gov. Eric Greitens said. “Today, I am requesting that President Trump approve federal assistance for flood survivors and businesses. This assistance will help our people begin to rebuild, and help local communities with costly emergency response and infrastructure repair costs. The people of Missouri are strong. Communities are coming together to rebuild. Support from the administration is essential to that effort.”

The flooding brought rain measuring as much as 10-12 inches to some areas and pushed at least a dozen rivers and major creeks to records crests.

High water also led to hundreds of flood rescues and evacuations, and resulted in major damage and the destruction of hundreds of homes and businesses.

Gov. Greitens is requesting Individual Assistance for 37 Missouri counties, allowing eligible residents to seek federal assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles and other qualifying expenses as a result of the flooding. This is based on joint Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials.

The Governor is also requesting that the U.S. Small Business Administration assist businesses, homeowners, and renters in the 37 counties with low-interest loans.

The 37 counties for which Individual Assistance is being requested are: Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Christian, Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Howell, Iron, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Wayne, and Wright.

Based on assessments by SEMA, FEMA and local officials, Gov. Greitens has also asked for Public Assistance for 45 Missouri counties, in order to allow local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

The 45 counties for which Public Assistance is being requested are: Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Cedar, Christian, Cole, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Maries, Miller, McDonald, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.

Those affected by the flooding are encouraged to continue documenting losses by photographing damage and retaining all receipts. Other counties may be added to the request as additional information about damage becomes available.

A state of emergency was declared on April 28 by Gov. Greitens ahead of the heavy rain and flash flooding that National Weather Service forecasts indicated would impact much of the state.

The emergency declaration allowing state agencies to coordinate quickly with local jurisdictions to provide emergency services as needs became apparent by activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan.

On April 30, the Governor signed an executive order that activated hundreds of Missouri National Guardsmen in addition to those who were initially participating in helicopter search and rescue missions.

Since the start of this emergency, every department in our State government has contributed to the relief and recovery effort.

For more information about Missouri’s response to the flooding and recovery resources, you can click here.

