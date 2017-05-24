SEMO baseball beats Jacksonville State 13-10 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University won 13-10 against Jacksonville State in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference on Wednesday, May 24.

The Redhawks baseball team will play Tennessee Tech on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

