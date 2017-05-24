Man arrested after shots fired in Cape Girardeau, MO

A report of shots fired in the 1400 block of N Main in Cape Girardeau, Missouri lead to the arrest of one man.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 23 at 2:22 p.m.

Officials with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a vehicle description was given and while responding to the N. Main area, and officers saw a vehicle matching the description on Big Bend Road.

Officers stopped the vehicle on North End without incident and subject was arrested.

Kaleb G. Lester-Goza was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

No firearm was located.

Lester-Goza is being held with a cash only bond of $20,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.