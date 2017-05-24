Heartland players in the Minor Leagues

There are several players in the Minor League Baseball League either from the Heartland or played college ball here. This is an update on their current season stats and where they are.

Joey Lucchesi pitched two years for SEMO (2015, 2016) earning OVC Pitcher of the Year both years. He was drafted in the fourth round by San Diego in 2016. This year he has started 9 games for the Lake Elsinore Storm, a Class A Advanced affiliate of the San Diego Padres. He started out hot, with a 1.09 ERA through six games, though it's increased to 2.51 the last three games. He's got 55 strikeouts through 46.2 innings pitched. He's done well enough to keep an eye on him moving up to Double A ball soon.

Alex Winkelman also pitched two years for SEMO (2014, 2015) and was drafted by the Astros in the 21st round in 2015. This year he's started 8 games for the Buies Creek Astros, a Class A Advanced affiliate of the Houston Astros. His incredible 1.39 ERA got him promoted to the Double A club Corpus Christi Hooks on May 23 and makes his first start May 24.

Tanner Murphy was a standout player for the Malden Green Wave. He was drafted after high school by the Atlanta Braves in the 4th round in 2013. He's worked his way up through the system, recently being promoted to the Class A Advanced Florida Fire Frogs on May 22. He's batting .231 with 4 doubles, 1 home run and 11 runs batted in.

Christian Cavaness is from Cape Girardeau and played baseball at Cape Central. He went on to play baseball at Lindenwood in college and was eventually signed (undrafted) by the Minnesota Twins in 2015. Currently he's with the Cedar Rapids Kernels, a Class A Twins affiliate. He's batting .264 through 30 games, with 3 triples and 3 home runs.

James Naile was a standout pitcher for Charleston. He played college ball at UAB and was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2015. Currently he's started 6 games and pitched in 9 total with a 3.22 ERA. He's with the Double A club, Midland Rockhounds.

