Two seriously injured in crash in Washington County, IL

A crash involving two vehicles left one person injured in Washington County, Illinois.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash happened on Illinois Route 127 at DuBois Road on Wednsday, May 24 around 10 in the morning.

George Ciganovich, 91, of DuQuoin, Il, was driving a 2014 Buick Envision west bound on DuBois Road while Audreyana C. Jagger, 26, of Baltimore, Ohio, was south bound on Illinois Route 127 driving a 2006 Toyota Camry.

Ciganovich, failed to stop at the stop sign on west bound DuBois Road and entered the intersection with the through road, Illinois Route 127.

Officials said Ciganovich's vehicle struck the passenger’s side of the Toyota with its front end.

Both vehicles received major damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Ciganovich was uninjured but Jagger received serious, non-life threatening injuries. Jagger was taken via ambulance to a local hospital then flown to a regional hospital.

Jagger had one passenger, Abigail F. Jagger, 22 also of Baltimore, Oh, who was also reported to have serious non-life threatening injuries. She was flown from the scene via medical helicopter to a regional hospital.

Ciganovich was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

