HerrinFesta Italiana officials cancel concert - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

HerrinFesta Italiana officials cancel concert

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

Officials with HerrinFesta Italiana have canceled the Saturday night concert.

Tickets for the Old Dominion concert will be honored for general admission for both remaining HerrinFesta concerts, Halestorm on Sunday, May 28 and George Thorogood and The Destroyers on Monday, May 29.

Customers wishing to use their Old Dominion tickets must enter through the Customer Service gate behind the Civic Center. Customers should bring a paper or electronic copy of their Old Dominion ticket with them for entry.

Officials said they'll continue to keep an eye on the possibility of severe weather.

