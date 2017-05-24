Off-duty paramedic saves man after crash near Chaffee, MO

An alert driver may have saved a man's life after a crash near Chaffee, Missouri on Wednesday, May 24.

According to the Chaffee Fire Department, it happened around 7 a.m.

The car crashed into a ditch that is about 15-20 feet deep, according to authorities. The man was trapped in his car where the water was halfway up to his chest.

A driver that passed by stopped to help and kept the man's head and upper body out of the water until emergency crews arrived.

The Good Samaritan was Josh Poole, a paramedic from the North Scott County Ambulance District.

Poole said he felt lucky to be in the right place.

"I was the lucky one to be at the right place at the right time to make that difference," said Poole. "Some people call me a hero...I'm just like anyone else walking down the street; I just got that chance to make that difference."

Poole said this isn't the first time he has helped someone who needed it while he was off duty.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

