Two people injured in single-car rollover crash in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

Two people were taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after a single-car crash in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling on Highway Y when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road and flipping his car.

Both the driver and a passenger were wearing seat belts, and were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

