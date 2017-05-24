U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holding ceremony to name bridge in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holding ceremony to name bridge in Livingston Co., KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 30 at 9 a.m., to name the US Highway 62 Bridge across the Tennessee River below Kentucky Dam the “George A. (Tony) Ellis Bridge.”

The ceremony will be held at the Grand Rivers Senior Citizens Center to recognize the professional achievements of Ellis and unveil the new sign to name the bridge in his memory and honor.

Ellis served as resident engineer on the Kentucky Lock Addition project for several years. He passed away suddenly in July 2016.

In addition to the sign unveiling, Lt. Col. Stephen Murphy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, will make a posthumous award to the Ellis family to recognize his distinguished career with the Corps of Engineers.

Ellis played an instrumental role in the four large Corps of Engineers construction contracts to build this bridge over a period of more than nine years.

The ceremony is expected to last about one hour.

Immediately after its completion, all the attendees are invited to a short closing ceremony next to and under the bridge on Powerhouse Island.

