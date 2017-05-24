Carbondale police, Sunny Street Cafe host Coffee with a Cop

Carbondale community members will have the chance to come together to meet with officers from the Carbondale Police Department on Tuesday, May 30.

It's a chance to have an informal meeting, to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

All community members are invited to attend.

The event begins at 8 a.m. on May 30 at Sunny Street Cafe located at 900 East Walnut Street, Carbondale, Ill.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations.

Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.

Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Police Chief Jeff Grubbs. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

Please contact Officer Randy Mathis with questions at 618-457-3200 ext: 402 or at rmathis@ci.carbondale.il.us.unity.

