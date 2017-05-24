Poplar Bluff Building Trades program completes house - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff Building Trades program completes house

Written by Mike Wunderlich, News Operations Manager
Building Trades students apply the final touches to a starter home designed for a new family. (Source Poplar Bluff R-1 School District) Building Trades students apply the final touches to a starter home designed for a new family. (Source Poplar Bluff R-1 School District)
(back, left to right) Teddy Luttrull, Jody Cochran, Cody Buffington, Luke Cook, Matt Harwell and Ronald Anglin; and (front, from left) Austin Farley, Johnny Jaco, Nick Loyd and Ariana Burkhart. (Source Poplar Bluff R-1 School District) (back, left to right) Teddy Luttrull, Jody Cochran, Cody Buffington, Luke Cook, Matt Harwell and Ronald Anglin; and (front, from left) Austin Farley, Johnny Jaco, Nick Loyd and Ariana Burkhart. (Source Poplar Bluff R-1 School District)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Building Trades program of the Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center is putting the finishing touches on a three bedroom/two bath, 1694 square foot house.

This is the 38th house constructed by the program and is expected to go out for bid next month.

“Going over the bookwork, and then seeing that excitement when students do something and it works—it’s a good feeling,” program instructor Jody Cochran said. “Not all kids are college-bound. You need kids with skills to earn money so they can make a living.”

According to TCC Director Charles Kinsey, the program has maintained its tradition over the years to construct a full house that is up to code and completed under professional carpentry standards.

Students prep the site, dig the foundation, pour the concrete, lay the floor, frame the walls, wrap the structure, install windows and doors, place vinyl siding and put up a roof. Then they place drywall, paint, lay the carpet and flooring, install cabinets, hook up plumbing, perform electrical work, connect the appliances, etc during the two-year program. When designing the layout, Building Trades students subcontract the HVAC class to install the heating and cooling system.

Program instructor Jody Cochran has been building houses for over 20 years and this will be the first house completed under his supervision as an instructor. He started his tenure at Poplar Bluff R-1 during the 2014/15 school year and was named TCC Teacher of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Two open houses are planned for the house located at 108 Avery Street this summer and advertisements can be found in the Daily American Republic in the near future or look for updates on Facebook.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

