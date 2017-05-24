Marshall Co., KY deputy shoots suspect who pointed a gun at him

A Calvert City man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to run over a sergeant with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and then pointed a gun at him.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies were dispatched to Dee's Lane near Calvert City around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

The victim told officers that Ealvis Ray Stevenson assaulted him. He said Stevenson told him he was going home to get a gun to shoot the victim.

Sergeant Eddie McGuire spotted Stevenson as he returned to the scene on an ATV and ordered him to stop and put his hands up.

Investigators said Stevenson revved the engine and drove at McGuire. After passing the sergeant, Stevenson allegedly jumped off the ATV and pointed a gun at McGuire.

Sgt. McGuire told Stevenson to drop his gun, and when he refused, McGuire fired two rounds.

Stevenson was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

He's now in the Marshall County Detention Center on charges of terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment, assault, and resisting arrest.

