Congressional Art Competition winner announced at Mineral Area College

Congressman Jason Smith congratulated Congressional Art Competition finalists and announced the winner during a reception at Mineral Area College on Saturday.

Makayla Cahill from Salem R-80 High School won the 8th Congressional District Competition with a mosaic of a young girl from Salem entitled “Reflections of Youth.” A competition held each spring for high school students.

“Makayla’s piece had so much detail and truly captured the life and joy in the young girl’s eyes,” Congressman Smith said.

Cahill said she chose to do a mosaic because it was something she had not tried before and thought it would be a good medium to present her artistic vision.

Cahill’s piece “Reflections of Youth” will be displayed in the United States Capitol for a full year and she will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend the Congressional Art Competition reception with other art competition winners from across the country.

There were six finalists from across the 8th Congressional District. In addition to Cahill, Baylee Bilyeu from Salem R-80 High School was a finalist along with Sophie Bollinger from Perryville High School, ZuZu Smugala from Farmington R-7 High School, Alicia Aubuchon from Bismarck R-5 High School and Rachel Wichern from Saxony Lutheran High School in Cape Girardeau.

“All of the finalists are so talented and I know it was difficult for the judges to choose a winner,” said Congressman Smith. “As always, I am extremely impressed with the students’ artistic gifts and am glad I was able to get to know these incredible young artists.”

