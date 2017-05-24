This week in music: 1990 Vogue

Let's turn back the clock and check some headlines from 1990.

GM launched its Saturn brand of cars.

The U.S. entered into a major recession.

Saddam Hussein ordered an Iraqi invasion into Kuwait.

Margaret Thatcher resigned as British Prime Minister. She was replaced by John Major.

A tunnel under the British Channel was completed, establishing the first ground connection between Britain and France since the Ice Age.

And the Space Shuttle Discovery places the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit.

The big movie of the year was about a little boy holding off "The Wet Bandits" while spending Christmas "Home Alone."

And if you had the radio of MTV on, these were the songs you'd likely be hearing from this week 27 years ago.

Billboard's Hot 100 music chart had Linear at number five with Sending All My Love. It was the biggest hit of the pop group's career.

At number four was Wilson Phillips with Hold On. The group was made up of Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Chynna Phillips. Those were the daughters of Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys and of John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas.

Hold On would go on to become a monster hit. Billboard named it the number one song of the year.

A controversial song about a one night stand with a hitchhiker was at number three. All I Want to do is Make Love to You was the final top ten hit by the band Heart. Vocalist Ann Wilson hated the song. In an interview with Dan Rather, she said the song's message was quote-"hideous."

Sinead O'Connor was at number two with Nothing Compares 2 U. The song was written by Prince in 1985 for the group The Family. They put it on their album, but never released it as a single. Five years later O'Connor made the song a worldwide hit. You remember the video to this one. It featured only the lone face of O'Connor as she sang the song. It's one of the most iconic videos of the 1990's.

And in the top spot was another song with an iconic video. Vogue is considered one of Madonna's career highlights. The song has a spoke part which features Madonna naming several Hollywood legends including Greta Garbo, Bette Davis, Marlon Brando, Jean Harlow and others. Before Madonna popularized the dance, vogue was performed only at underground bars and discos of New York City.

