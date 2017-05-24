Traffic stop lands 2 behind bars on drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

An early morning traffic stop on Wednesday, May 24, in McCracken County puts two people behind bars.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies stopped a 1990 Buick passenger car driven by Derrick R. Blasdel, 42, of Paducah, on Clark's River Road.

Deputies suspected Blasdel and his passenger, Kathy S. Hooper, 47, of Paducah, were in possession of illicit drugs.

While searching Hooper's purse, deputies found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and hydrocodone pills.

Deputies then searched the car where they reportedly found more suspected methamphetamine, along with assorted items of drug paraphernalia like hypodermic syringes and needles.

Blasdel and Hooper were both arrested, and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Blasdel is charged with improper display of registration plates and failure to signal, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and with license to be in possession. of drug paraphernalia.

Hooper is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

