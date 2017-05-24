May 25 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

May 25 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer


He's a long time actor who's had iconic roles in two movie franchises.  He starred as Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies and he had played the evil mutant Magneto in the X-Men films.  More recently he provided the voice of Cogsworth in the remake of Beauty and the Beast.  Ian McKellen is 78 today.

He's an actor who starred in Wayne's World and the Austin Powers movies.  He's also the voice behind Shrek. Mike Myers is 54 today.

He's a puppeteer and voice actor who is responsible for the Muppets Cookie Monster and Miss Piggy.  He's also brought Yoda to the big screen in the Star Wars Movies.  Frank Oz is 73 today.

He's a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame who broke onto the scene as a songwriter in the late 1960's when he penned Harper Valley PTA.  He had a string of solo hits in the 1970's including: The Year That Clayton Delaney Died, (Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine and I Love. The storyteller, Tom T. Hall is 81 today.

