Busy Cape Girardeau intersection to close

A busy intersection in Cape Girardeau will close on Wednesday, May 24.

According to a city spokesperson, the intersection of Perryville Road and Cape Rock Drive will be closed until May 29.

There will be several intermittent lane openings during construction, but drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

There will be detour signs.

Crews are working on the road and a nearby water line trench.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.