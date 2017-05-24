Busy Cape Girardeau intersection to close - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Busy Cape Girardeau intersection to close

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A busy intersection in Cape Girardeau will close on Wednesday, May 24.

According to a city spokesperson, the intersection of Perryville Road and Cape Rock Drive will be closed until May 29.

There will be several intermittent lane openings during construction, but drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

There will be detour signs.

Crews are working on the road and a nearby water line trench.

