Forsythe, Dodgers win it in 13th after Kershaw duels Lynn

By BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Logan Forsythe doubled in a run in the 13th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Tuesday night after a stellar duel between starters Clayton Kershaw and Lance Lynn.

Forsythe played for the first time in a month and struck out in his first four at-bats before walking in the 11th and delivering the winning hit in the 13th. His double off Jonathan Broxton (0-1) scored Enrique Hernandez.

Kershaw and Lynn struck out 10 batters and allowed a run each, with Kershaw going nine innings and Lynn pitching eight. The Cardinals got just three hits against Kershaw, and the Dodgers had two off Lynn, including Yasmani Grandal's homer in the first inning.

Kershaw missed out on his majors-leading eighth victory by giving up a run in the ninth. Randal Grichuk singled, advanced to second on a groundout then scored on a wild pitch to tie it at 1.

Josh Fields (1-0) pitched the 13th for Los Angeles.

Joc Pederson left the game after a frightening collision with Yasiel Puig in the 10th inning.

