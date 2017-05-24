Day after Senate budget vote, GOP tries to push Rauner plan

Returning students at Morthland College in West Frankfort, Illinois are in for a treat next semester: free tuition.
Returning students at Morthland College in West Frankfort, Illinois are in for a treat next semester: free tuition.
A rally was underway on the steps of the Missouri Capitol in favor of the steel mill bill on Tuesday, May 23.
A rally was underway on the steps of the Missouri Capitol in favor of the steel mill bill on Tuesday, May 23.
Residents in the Lake Wappapello area are making their voices heard after flooding severely damaged two of their main roads.
Residents in the Lake Wappapello area are making their voices heard after flooding severely damaged two of their main roads.
A man is in custody after the Portageville Police Department said he broke into an empty hotel room. According to Chief Ronnie Adams, on Friday, May 19 around 9:42 p.m. officers responded to the New Orleans Inn on reports of subjects breaking into a room.
A man is in custody after the Portageville Police Department said he broke into an empty hotel room. According to Chief Ronnie Adams, on Friday, May 19 around 9:42 p.m. officers responded to the New Orleans Inn on reports of subjects breaking into a room.
Do you know how to protect yourself if you were attacked?
Do you know how to protect yourself if you were attacked?