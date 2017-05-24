Things to know: May 24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Things to know: May 24

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Good morning! It's Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

You can expect a mixed bag from the weather department today. Laura Wibbenmeyer said we’ll see rain, sunshine and even some small, isolated hail in some places. So, plan to bring your umbrella with you wherever you go!

Making Headlines

3 more arrests in Manchester: Police in England have arrested three more people in connection to a suicide bombing that killed 22 people.

Find a new route: Crews will shut down the intersection of Perryville Road and Cape Rock Drive today. It will be closed for the next five days. This is one of many road projects taking place across the Heartland.

"We can use peace." Those are the words of President Trump as he met with Pope Francis at Vatican City. The visit with the Pope was part of the president's nine-day maiden international journey.

Future Highway 57: The effort to extend Interstate 57 made its way to the Missouri Bootheel. Organizers want lawmakers to declare the section of Highway 67 between Poplar Bluff and Arkansas "Future Highway 57" in hopes that it could be part of a direct route from Chicago to Dallas.

