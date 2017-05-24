Things to know: May 24

Returning students at Morthland College in West Frankfort, Illinois are in for a treat next semester: free tuition.
Returning students at Morthland College in West Frankfort, Illinois are in for a treat next semester: free tuition.
A rally was underway on the steps of the Missouri Capitol in favor of the steel mill bill on Tuesday, May 23.
A rally was underway on the steps of the Missouri Capitol in favor of the steel mill bill on Tuesday, May 23.
Residents in the Lake Wappapello area are making their voices heard after flooding severely damaged two of their main roads.
Residents in the Lake Wappapello area are making their voices heard after flooding severely damaged two of their main roads.
A man is in custody after the Portageville Police Department said he broke into an empty hotel room. According to Chief Ronnie Adams, on Friday, May 19 around 9:42 p.m. officers responded to the New Orleans Inn on reports of subjects breaking into a room.
A man is in custody after the Portageville Police Department said he broke into an empty hotel room. According to Chief Ronnie Adams, on Friday, May 19 around 9:42 p.m. officers responded to the New Orleans Inn on reports of subjects breaking into a room.
Do you know how to protect yourself if you were attacked?
Do you know how to protect yourself if you were attacked?
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.