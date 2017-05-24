Here are Heartland Sectional scores from Tuesday 5/23.

H.S. Baseball

Class 4 Sectional Final

Sikeston-11

Festus-2

**First Sectional win for Sikeston since 2004. The Bulldogs will host Lutheran South at 4:00 p.m. Thursday**

Class 5 Sectional Final

Poplar Bluff-2

Rockwood Summit-1

**Poplar Bluff will play at Vianney at 2:30 p.m. Friday**

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Class 3 Sectional

Cape Central-1

Hillsboro-0

**Cape Central will host Webster Groves at 1 or 2:00 p.m. Saturday**

Class 4 Sectional

Eureka-4

Jackson-1

