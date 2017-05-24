Here are Heartland Sectional scores from Tuesday 5/23.
H.S. Baseball
Class 4 Sectional Final
Sikeston-11
Festus-2
**First Sectional win for Sikeston since 2004. The Bulldogs will host Lutheran South at 4:00 p.m. Thursday**
Class 5 Sectional Final
Poplar Bluff-2
Rockwood Summit-1
**Poplar Bluff will play at Vianney at 2:30 p.m. Friday**
H.S. Soccer (Girls)
Class 3 Sectional
Cape Central-1
Hillsboro-0
**Cape Central will host Webster Groves at 1 or 2:00 p.m. Saturday**
Class 4 Sectional
Eureka-4
Jackson-1
The All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball teams were announced.
The All-Missouri Valley Conference baseball teams were announced.
NFL Hall of Famer and Osceola-native Cortez Kennedy has passed away.
Joe Panik hit his first career leadoff homer and doubled twice, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Monday night.
There's a new man in charge of the athletics department at the University of Tennessee Martin.
