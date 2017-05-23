Wappapello residents hold meeting to discuss flood damage to Rou - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wappapello residents hold meeting to discuss flood damage to Route T

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
WAPPAPELLO, MO (KFVS) -

Residents in the Lake Wappapello area are making their voices heard after flooding severely damaged two of their main roads.

A meeting at Wappapello's VFW gave people the opportunity to speak out.

Their concern is the severe damage to Highway T near the Redman Creek Recreation Area.

Right now, the only way for residents to get around the closure is to take a gravel back road.

One resident said it's just too dangerous and is hurting tourism to the area.

"Let's get it done quick. There's a lot of people here that really – a lot of elderly that need the services of that road. not counting the businesses that's lost," Wappapello resident  Anna Williamson said. "I would hate to own a business and lose what these people have lost."

Williamson added, "Going across that road, and coming across to get into Poplar Bluff – I wouldn't advise it."

Former State Representative of the 25th District Billy Pat Wright said the community can't wait on FEMA to respond. 

"We can't wait on FEMA money. They've got to do something now," Wright said. "So, I think between that, and Jefferson City, and all of us pulling together and the Governor that we'll be able to get it restored for the people here in the Wappapello Area."

Some residents are asking for a bridge to be put in.

David Wyman, an engineer with MODOT, said a bridge would lost around forty million dollars.

Something he says they don't have a budget for.

Copyright 2017 KFVS.  All rights reserved.

