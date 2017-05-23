Wappapello residents hold meeting to discuss flood damage to Rou - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wappapello residents hold meeting to discuss flood damage to Route T

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
WAPPAPELLO, MO (KFVS) -

Residents in the Lake Wappapello area are making their voices heard after flooding severely damaged two of their main roads.

A meeting at Wappapello's VFW gave people the opportunity to speak out.

Their concern is the severe damage to Highway T near the Redman Creek Recreation Area.

Right now, the only way for residents to get around the closure is to take a gravel back road.

One resident said it's just too dangerous and is hurting tourism to the area.

"Let's get it done quick. There's a lot of people here that really – a lot of elderly that need the services of that road. not counting the businesses that's lost," Wappapello resident  Anna Williamson said. "I would hate to own a business and lose what these people have lost."

Some residents are asking for a bridge to be put in.

David Wyman, an engineer with MODOT, said a bridge would lost around forty million dollars.

Something he says they don't have a budget for.

