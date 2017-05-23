Wappapello residents hold meeting to discuss flood damage to Route T

Residents in the Lake Wappapello area are making their voices heard after flooding severely damaged two of their main roads.
A man is in custody after the Portageville Police Department said he broke into an empty hotel room. According to Chief Ronnie Adams, on Friday, May 19 around 9:42 p.m. officers responded to the New Orleans Inn on reports of subjects breaking into a room.
Returning students at Morthland College in West Frankfort, Illinois are in for a treat next semester: free tuition.
Do you know how to protect yourself if you were attacked?
After dealing with record flooding, Wappapello Lake is getting ready for the summer rush. The Redman Creek Recreation Area and Boat Ramp are open, as of Tuesday, May 23, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.
There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.
