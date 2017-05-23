Portageville, MO man charged with burglary at the New Orleans Inn

A man is in custody after the Portageville Police Department said he broke into an empty hotel room.

According to Chief Ronnie Adams, on Friday, May 19 around 9:42 p.m. officers responded to the New Orleans Inn on reports of subjects breaking into a room.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the business owner who said no one had paid for the room said to be occupied by the subjects.

Officers went into the room and found subjects inside.

They learned that Michael A. Burch, 35, of Portageville, Missouri had forced entry into the room and officers took him into custody.

Formal charges were filed by New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Lawson.

Burch was charged with second degree burglary, a class d felony with a $500 cash bond.

