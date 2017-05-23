MVC conference baseball teams announced

(Source: Raycom Media) (KFVS) -
The All-Missouri Valley Conference baseball teams were announced.
- Joe Carter Player of the Year - Jake Burger from Missouri State
- Pitcher of the Year - Jake Fromson from Missouri State
- Newcomer of the Year - Doug Still from Missouri State
- Freshman of the Year - Brendan Dougherty from Bradley
- Defensive Player of the Year - Camden Duzenack from DBU
- Dan Callahan Coach of the Year - Keith Guttin from Missouri State
First Team
|Name and school
|Year
|Position
|Hometown
|Austin Listi from DBU
|senior
|1B
|Huffman, TX
|Aaron Meyer from Missouri State
|senior
|2B
|Millstadt, IL
|Jake Burger from Missouri State
|junior
|3B
|Chesterfield, MO
|Alec Bohm from Wichita State
|sophomore
|3B
|Omaha, NE
|Jeremy Eierman from Missouri State
|sophomore
|SS
|Warsaw, MO
|Garrett Wolforth from DBU
|sophomore
|C
|Spring, TX
|Blake Graham from Missouri State
|senior
|DH
|Edwardsville, IL
|Tony Rosselli from Indiana State
|senior
|OF
|Terre Haute, IN
|Jameson Hannah from DBU
|sophomore
|OF
|Flower Mound, TX
|Greg Lambert from Southern Illinois
|junior
|OF
|Athens, AL
|Zach Lewis from Wichita State
|senior
|SP
|Palos Heights, IL
|Connor Strain from Evansville
|senior
|SP
|Shelburn, IN
|Doug Still from Missouri State
|junior
|SP
|Sikeston, MO
|Jake Fromson from Missouri State
|junior
|RP
|Lee's Summit, MO
|Seth Elledge from DBU
|junior
|RP
|Frisco, TX
Second Team
|Name and school
|Year
|Position
|Hometown
|Greyson Jenista from Wichita State
|sophomore
|1B
|Eudora, KS
|Trey Hair from Evansville
|senior
|2B
|Firth, NE
|Tim Millard from DBU
|sophomore
|3B
|Flower Mound, TX
|Camden Duzenack from DBU
|senior
|SS
|Melissa, TX
|Owen Miller from Illinois State
|sophomore
|SS
|Fredonia, WI
|Travis Tokarek from Evansville
|junior
|C
|Zionsville, IN
|Dane Giesler from Indiana State
|junior
|DH
|Jasper, IN
|Hunter Steinmetz from Missouri State
|sophomore
|OF
|Springfield, MO
|Ryan Smith from Southern Illinois
|senior
|OF
|Brentwood, CA
|Devlin Granberg from DBU
|junior
|OF
|Hudson, CO
|Chad Whitmer from Southern Illinois
|senior
|SP
|South Bend, IN
|Will Kincanon from Indiana State
|junior
|SP
|Riverside, IL
|Jordan Knutson from Missouri State
|senior
|SP
|Lee's Summit, MO
|Bryan Young from Missouri State
|senior
|RP
|Kansas City, MO
|Austin Conway from Indiana State
|senior
|RP
|Muncie, IN
Honorable Mention
|Name and school
|Year
|Position
|Hometown
|Justin Paulsen from Missouri State
|senior
|1B
|Ballwin, MO
|Connor Kopach from Southern Illinois
|junior
|2B
|Westmont, IL
|Trey Vickers from Wichita State
|junior
|SS
|Lee's Summit, MO
|Brendan Dougherty from Bradley
|freshman
|3B
|Des Moines, IA
|Noah Croft from Wichita State
|freshman
|C
|Olathe, KS
|Matt Duce from DBU
|junior
|DH
|Sierra Vista, AZ
|John Rave from Illinois State
|freshman
|OF
|Bloomington, IL
|Jean-Francois Garon from Bradley
|sophomore
|OF
|Terrebonne, Quebec
|Andy Shadid from Bradley
|sophomore
|OF
|Peoria, IL
|MD Johnson from DBU
|sophomore
|SP
|Red Oak, TX
|Ryan Netemeyer from Southern Illinois
|junior
|RP
|Belleville, IL
|Dalton Higgins from DBU
|junior
|RP
|Fort Worth, TX
All-Defensive Team
|Name and school
|Year
|Position
|Hometown
|Greyson Jenista from Wichita State
|sophomore
|1B
|Eudora, KS
|Connor Kopach from Southern Illinois
|junior
|2B
|Westmont, IL
|Jake Burger from Missouri State
|junior
|3B
|Chesterfield, MO
|Camden Duzenack from DBU
|senior
|SS
|Melissa, TX
|Garrett Wolforth from DBU
|sophomore
|C
|Spring, TX
|Hunter Steinmetz from Missouri State
|sophomore
|OF
|Springfield, MO
|Jameson Hannah, DBU
|sophomore
|OF
|Flower Mound, TX
|John Rave from Illinois State
|freshman
|OF
|Bloomington, IL
|Ryan Smith from Southern Illinois
|senior
|OF
|Brentwood, CA
|Jordan Knutson from Missouri State
|senior
|SP
|Lee's Summit, MO
You can click here for more information on the MVC baseball conference.
