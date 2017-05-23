MVC conference baseball teams announced - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MVC conference baseball teams announced

Posted by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

The All-Missouri Valley Conference baseball teams were announced.

  • Joe Carter Player of the Year - Jake Burger from Missouri State
  • Pitcher of the Year - Jake Fromson from Missouri State
  • Newcomer of the Year - Doug Still from Missouri State
  • Freshman of the Year - Brendan Dougherty from Bradley
  • Defensive Player of the Year - Camden Duzenack from DBU
  • Dan Callahan Coach of the Year - Keith Guttin from Missouri State

First Team

Name and school Year Position Hometown
Austin Listi from DBU senior 1B Huffman, TX
Aaron Meyer from Missouri State senior 2B Millstadt, IL
Jake Burger from Missouri State junior 3B Chesterfield, MO
Alec Bohm from Wichita State sophomore 3B Omaha, NE
Jeremy Eierman from Missouri State sophomore SS Warsaw, MO
Garrett Wolforth from DBU sophomore C Spring, TX
Blake Graham from Missouri State senior DH Edwardsville, IL
Tony Rosselli from Indiana State senior OF Terre Haute, IN
Jameson Hannah from DBU sophomore OF Flower Mound, TX
Greg Lambert from Southern Illinois junior OF Athens, AL
Zach Lewis from Wichita State senior SP Palos Heights, IL
Connor Strain from Evansville senior SP Shelburn, IN
Doug Still from Missouri State junior SP Sikeston, MO
Jake Fromson from Missouri State junior RP Lee's Summit, MO
Seth Elledge from DBU junior RP Frisco, TX

Second Team

Name and school Year Position Hometown
Greyson Jenista from Wichita State sophomore 1B Eudora, KS
Trey Hair from Evansville senior 2B Firth, NE
Tim Millard from DBU sophomore 3B Flower Mound, TX
Camden Duzenack from DBU senior SS Melissa, TX
Owen Miller from Illinois State sophomore SS Fredonia, WI
Travis Tokarek from Evansville junior C Zionsville, IN
Dane Giesler from Indiana State junior DH Jasper, IN
Hunter Steinmetz from Missouri State sophomore OF Springfield, MO
Ryan Smith from Southern Illinois senior OF Brentwood, CA
Devlin Granberg from DBU junior OF Hudson, CO
Chad Whitmer from Southern Illinois senior SP South Bend, IN
Will Kincanon from Indiana State junior SP Riverside, IL
Jordan Knutson from Missouri State senior SP Lee's Summit, MO
Bryan Young from Missouri State senior RP Kansas City, MO
Austin Conway from Indiana State senior RP Muncie, IN

Honorable Mention

Name and school Year Position Hometown
Justin Paulsen from Missouri State senior 1B Ballwin, MO
Connor Kopach from Southern Illinois junior 2B Westmont, IL
Trey Vickers from Wichita State junior SS Lee's Summit, MO
Brendan Dougherty from Bradley freshman 3B Des Moines, IA
Noah Croft from Wichita State freshman C Olathe, KS
Matt Duce from DBU junior DH Sierra Vista, AZ
John Rave from Illinois State freshman OF Bloomington, IL
Jean-Francois Garon from Bradley sophomore OF Terrebonne, Quebec
Andy Shadid from Bradley sophomore OF Peoria, IL
MD Johnson from DBU sophomore SP Red Oak, TX
Ryan Netemeyer from Southern Illinois junior RP Belleville, IL
Dalton Higgins from DBU junior RP Fort Worth, TX

All-Defensive Team

Name and school Year Position Hometown
Greyson Jenista from Wichita State sophomore 1B Eudora, KS
Connor Kopach from Southern Illinois junior 2B Westmont, IL
Jake Burger from Missouri State junior 3B Chesterfield, MO
Camden Duzenack from DBU senior SS Melissa, TX
Garrett Wolforth from DBU sophomore C Spring, TX
Hunter Steinmetz from Missouri State sophomore OF Springfield, MO
Jameson Hannah, DBU sophomore OF Flower Mound, TX
John Rave from Illinois State freshman OF Bloomington, IL
Ryan Smith from Southern Illinois senior OF Brentwood, CA
Jordan Knutson from Missouri State senior SP Lee's Summit, MO

You can click here for more information on the MVC baseball conference.

Download the KFVS News app:  iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly