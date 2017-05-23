Wappapello Lake open in time for the summer rush

After dealing with record flooding, Wappapello Lake is getting ready for the summer rush.

The Redman Creek Recreation Area and Boat Ramp are open, as of Tuesday, May 23, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

But some, like Andrew E. Jefferson Sr., Ranger for the Army Corps of Engineers, wonder if it be enough to bring in business.

"There's still things for people to do if they want to come on out and enjoy the Memorial holiday weekend," Jefferson said.

It's one of their busiest times of year.

Ranger Jefferson said they are getting back to normal as fast as they can, but they have to make sure everything is safe first.

"Any facility that has been closed before we open it up for the public to utilize we go in first to make sure it's safe and sanitized," Jefferson said.

Beaches are closed for now, but boat ramps are open.

Redman Creek camping and recreation is open on both sides of Highway T bur drivers will have to take the long way around on county roads 514, 15, and 17.

"If there's a barricade that says road closed ahead – please do not go around the barricade, because your safety is our concern, and one fatality or one accident is one too many," Jefferson said.

But the Manager of Don's Restaurant and Lounde, Mary Jo Lynn, said those aren't the only roadblocks Wappapello is dealing with.

"It's hurt us pretty good. We don't have nearly half the people we normally have," Lynn said.

She says this is usually their busy time of year.

"It's the summertime. That's when we make our money," Lynn said. "What'll get us through the winter, and it's going to hurt us pretty bad."

She hopes despite the closures, people will come and see the beauty of Lake Wappappello.

"I hope they do come up. I mean, I really do, but it's pretty high. So, I don't know if it's going to attract anybody for anybody to come up or not."

Lynn said hopefully visitors will stop by for a drink or a chili dog.

Ranger Jefferson said boating is safe but swimming is not.

Once the water gets low enough divers will be brought in to check the water and reopen as soon as possible.

