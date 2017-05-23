Organizers call on MO, AR lawmakers to back Highway 57 extension

The folks behind a plan to extend Highway 57 are taking a new route.

As we've reported, this project would create a direct route from Chicago, Illinois to Dallas, Texas, making the Heartland its halfway mark.

Now a year after introducing the plan, organizers are calling on state and federal lawmakers to help.

Organizers are hoping to get lawmakers to declare the Highway 67 portion between Arkansas and Poplar Bluff “Future Highway 57”

That may seem a small step in completing this project and that’s because it is.

David Wyman with the Missouri Department of Transportation said this process will not be an easy one.

When we talked to Wyman in 2016 about the project, he was very clear – MoDOT does not have the money to fund this.

He said that has not changed, but getting lawmakers on board could give this project the push it needs.

“When citizens and groups get behind an effort and it’s really a grassroot effort on both parts, government reacts," Wyman said. "I think that’s where we are at! We know there’s a funding projects problem that needs to be solved, yes. But we also know there is good projects that needs to be done.”

Wyman said this is a collaborative effort among the Sikeston, Dexter and Poplar Bluff chambers of commerce.

He said organizers held a meeting a couple weeks ago to find ways on getting more Arkansas and Missouri lawmakers on board.

We’ll keep you updated with any new details in this project.

