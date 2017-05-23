Airgas Air Separation Unit grand opening in Calvert City, KY

A leading U.S. supplier of industrial gases, welding technologies, and safety products has made its way to Calvert City, Kentucky.

Airgas, an Air Liquide company celebrated the grand opening of its new air separation unit (ASU) and co-located hydrogen plant on Tuesday, May 23 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and guided tours of the facility.

The new facility produces liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon, and the liquid hydrogen plant produces liquid hydrogen for a wide range of customer needs.

The ASU supplies tonnage oxygen and nitrogen via pipeline to Westlake Chemical at its Calvert City manufacturing plant.

The new facility ensures long-term reliability of supply for its merchant gas customers.

President and CEO of Westlake Chemical, Albert Chao, joined Airgas and Air Liquide associates, Michael Graff, Chairman and CEO of American Air Liquide Holdings, Inc. to celebrate the new facility.

Chairman of Airgas; Pascal Vinet, CEO of Airgas; Tom Thoman, Senior Vice President of Merchant Gases; state and local dignitaries; and customers were also in attendance.

“Airgas is proud to partner with Westlake Chemical and join the Calvert City community with this new air separation unit and neighboring liquid hydrogen facility," Vinet said. "With these additions, we have greater ability to increase our capacity, allowing us to better serve our customers throughout the region, while simultaneously investing in the local economy and long-term growth opportunities in Calvert City and the surrounding area. We look forward to establishing successful partnerships with the local residents, businesses and civic associations in the area for many years to come.”

Airgas’ Merchant Gases division manages the ASU, and oversees Airgas’ network of ASUs, procurement and supplier relationships, and the logistics and distribution of bulk atmospheric and other gases.

Airgas is now the leading U.S. supplier of industrial, specialty, and medical gases and provides bulk gas supplies of oxygen, nitrogen and argon through its 29 air separation units nationwide.

