Dexter, MO law enforcement supports Special Olympics with torch run

Some people run from the law. But in this case, the law's doing the running. And they got an escort.

Dexter Police officers, Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and deputies with the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department were out on Tuesday, May 23 for the torch run.

It's a fundraiser for the Special Olympics. T-shirts were sold to help raise money.

Trevor Pulley with the Dexter Police Department said the community does a good job of supporting the Special Olympics.

"The Dexter community has always supports the Special Olympics through our T-shirt sales and through us, we've always supported the Special Olympics and ah, always will continue," Pulley said.



The officers ran just over two miles along highway 60 Business in Dexter.

