WANTED: Man wanted in Union Co., IL for possession of a stolen firearm

A man is wanted by the Union County Sheriff's Office for possession of a stolen firearm.

Koby Shane Broadway is described as a 20-year-old male, standing 5 feet 5 inches and weight around 130 pounds.

He was last seen in the Ware, Illinois area of Union county.

Officials said if you have seen him or know where he is to contact the sheriff's office or your local law enforcement.

