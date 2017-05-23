Redmen Creek Recreation Area open at Wappapello Lake after flooding

A Wappapello lake recreation area is back open this afternoon after flood waters forced it to close.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Tuesday, May 23 that the Redmen Creek Recreation Area and boat ramp at Wappapello Lake are now back open.

They are good to go for this holiday weekend.



This comes after the recent floods overtook the Wappapello spillways.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the lake is still very high so if you plan on going please exercise caution.

However, a part of Highway T is still damaged thanks to those floods.

While we're told it will be repaired, there's no word yet on when that work will start.

