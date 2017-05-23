More than a dozen iPads stolen from Herrin school

Traveling from Ontario, Canada to Washington, D.C., the halfway point for "Run for the Wall" was in the Heartland.
A leading U.S. supplier of industrial gases, welding technologies, and safety products has made its way to Calvert City, Kentucky.
Some people run from the law. But in this case, the law's doing the running. And they got an escort.
It's the biggest thing to happen around here in a long time. Those are the thoughts of Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Dana Pearson when he talks about the August 21 solar eclipse.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for the 2017 Family Weekend and Homecoming celebrations, so mark your calendars now and plan to attend.
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.
