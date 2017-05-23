More than a dozen iPads stolen from Herrin school

Police in Herrin, Illinois are asking for information about the theft of 20 iPads.

The iPads were taken from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School.

According to a release from the department, every one of the stolen iPads has the school's name engraved on the back.

If you know anything about this crime, you're asked to call the Herrin Police Department at 618-942-4132 or the Williamson County Sheriff's Department at 618-997-6541.

The person that gives investigators information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

