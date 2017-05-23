Sikeston Animal Control, Public Works staff use 12-foot ladder to rescue dog from ditch

A dog named Rocky was rescued from a vertical ditch bank on Tuesday, May 23 by Sikeston Animal Control and Public Works staff.

The lucky pup had fallen down the bank and got tangled in vines at the water's edge.

According to the City of Sikeston on Facebook, a 12-foot ladder was needed to reach Rocky, who is now safely home.

Sikeston Animal Control Officer Jamie Williams and DPW Street Supervisor Darren Martin are pictured with Rocky.

