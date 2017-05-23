RECALL: Hobby Lobby recalls holiday themed spinner toys for choking hazards

Hobby Lobby has recalled Easter and July 4th-themed Light Up Spinner Toys due to choking and ingestion hazards.

The recall was made on Tuesday, May 23.

Officials with the store said the hazard comes from a battery conver that can detach and epxose the small coin cell batteries which could be consumed or choked on by young children.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the recalled spinners away from children and return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby or Mardel store.

Officials said consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

Hobby Lobby received one report of a 14-month-old child who ingested the battery. An x-ray was conducted and the battery passed through.

They sold about 43,400 of the toys at Hobby Lobby and Mardel stores nationwide from February 2017 to April 2017 priced at about $5.

