Humane Society of Southeast Missouri needs help during 'Kitten Season'

Are you a cat person and looking for the purrrfect opportunity to care for a kitten for a short time?

If so, “Kitten Season” may be for you.

The period between early spring and late fall is when most kittens are born.

Animal shelters across the country see an influx of cats, particularly kittens, come through their doors.

Per the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, the amount of care needed for these animals can exceed the number of volunteers on hand.

According to Tracy Poston, the executive director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, local shelters are among those nationwide needing extra volunteers.

“We get in lots of kittens that are not old enough to go up for adoption,” said Poston. “We receive lots of them and we need volunteers to take care of them.

The Humane Society insists virtually anyone can help volunteer to care for the kittens. People who work from home and retirees are also good candidates, they say.

You can contact the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri at 573-334-5837, hssemo@semopets.org or on Facebook by clicking here.

