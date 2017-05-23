SIU Homecoming Weekend 2017 events - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU Homecoming Weekend 2017 events

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
Connect
(Source: SIU) (Source: SIU)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is getting ready for Homecoming 2017 weekend.

Homecoming weekend is set for October 20 and October 21.

Plans call for “painting” the town maroon this year in an old-fashioned show of school spirit.

The parade will be Saturday, October 14, at 10 a.m. in Downtown Carbondale.

Following the parade, tailgating will begin at 11 a.m.

Tailgating spaces are filled in advance.

Parking areas are open for tailgating five hours prior to kick-off and are free to the public. No reservations are required.

The Southern Illinois University men's and women's basketball teams will host a Homecoming Hoops event prior to the football game.

The festivities will feature a 3-point contest, as well as player introductions, and an autograph session.This free event is open to the public and is sponsored by Saluki Athletics.

The football game pits the Salukis against the Illinois State Redbirds at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 14.

During halftime of the football game, Homecoming King and Queen will be announced.

You can click here for the full homecoming schedule and additional information.

