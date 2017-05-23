Dates set for Homecoming, Family Weekend at SIU

Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for the 2017 Family Weekend and Homecoming celebrations, so mark your calendars now and plan to attend.

Family Weekend is set for Sept. 29-Oct. 1. The football Salukis will face the Panthers of Northern Iowa at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. A variety of other special activities is planned as well, including the Family of the Weekend contest, a brunch, Greek Sing, craft sale, and of course, the family tailgate. Visit www.familyweekend.siu.edu for the complete event schedule and details as they are finalized.

Homecoming 2017 festivities will take place Oct. 11-15. Highlights include a comedy show, lip sync contests, a pep rally, the court election and the homecoming parade during a schedule slightly abbreviated due to fall break. Plans call for “painting” the town maroon this year in an old-fashioned show of school spirit. The football game pits the Salukis against the Illinois State Redbirds at 2 p.m. on Oct. 14. The full homecoming schedule and additional information will be available online at www.homecoming.siu.edu.

