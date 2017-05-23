Minor damage caused in crash in Murray, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Minor damage caused in crash in Murray, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

On May 23rd at 11:34 a.m. the Murray Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of North 12th and Chestnut Street in Kentucky.

Officers made contact with Anthony Augustino, 56, of Gilbertsville, Ky.

He was operating a Toyota with passengers Jennifer Miswicz, 39, and Dawson McCoy, 19, and was heading northbound on 12th Street.

Augustino said he stopped for a red light at the intersection when his vehicle was hit in the rear.

Roger Camper, 40, of Paris Tennessee was operating a semi-truck and trailer also heading northbound on 12th Street.

The semi-truck made contact with the rear of Augustino’s Toyota when approaching the intersection, causing minor damage.

The Murray Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Murray Fire Department and EMS.

Jennifer Miswicz was transported by EMS to the an area hospital for treatment of possible injury.

Both vehicles involved in the collision remained in service.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS.  All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Dates set for Homecoming, Family Weekend at SIU

    Dates set for Homecoming, Family Weekend at SIU

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-05-23 19:57:32 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for the 2017 Family Weekend and Homecoming celebrations, so mark your calendars now and plan to attend. 

    Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for the 2017 Family Weekend and Homecoming celebrations, so mark your calendars now and plan to attend. 

  • Minor damage caused in crash in Murray, KY

    Minor damage caused in crash in Murray, KY

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-23 19:56:21 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    On May 23rd at 11:34 a.m. the Murray Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of North 12th and Chestnut Street in Kentucky. 

    On May 23rd at 11:34 a.m. the Murray Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of North 12th and Chestnut Street in Kentucky. 

  • WATCH LIVE: people rally for the steel mill bill in Jefferson City

    WATCH LIVE: people rally for the steel mill bill in Jefferson City

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-05-22 15:55:03 GMT

    Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol today for day two of a special session to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.

    Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol today for day two of a special session to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.

    •   
Powered by Frankly