Minor damage caused in crash in Murray, KY

Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for the 2017 Family Weekend and Homecoming celebrations, so mark your calendars now and plan to attend.
On May 23rd at 11:34 a.m. the Murray Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of North 12th and Chestnut Street in Kentucky.
Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol today for day two of a special session to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.
The University of Tennessee at Martin will host a summer piano camp in the UT Martin Fine Arts Building, June 12-16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From May 26 to June 11, the hills of southern Illinois will be alive with the sound of music. While Julie Andrews won't be performing, many other talented groups will be featured at the 13th annual Southern Illinois Music Festival.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.
