Crash sends vehicle onto its side in Paducah, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash sends vehicle onto its side in Paducah, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah, Kentucky was closed for about 45 minutes after an SUV was hit and flipped onto its side at the Interstate 24 off-ramp.

Around 9 a.m.on Tuesday, May 23 Larry M. Irby Jr., 29, of Barnhart, Missouri was driving a 2010 Ford Escape west on Alben Barkley Drive.

Walter C. Butler, 79, of Walnut, Mississippi was driving a 2006 International tractor trailer, pulling across Alben Barkley Drive on the off-ramp.

Irby Jr. told police he didn’t realize his traffic signal had turned red because he was distracted by his GPS.

He pulled into the intersection, into the path of Butler.

The SUV was hit in the passenger side and flipped over onto its side.

No one was reported injured in the collision.

Alben Barkley Drive reopened to traffic just before 10 a.m.

Download the KFVS News app:  iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS.  All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Dates set for Homecoming, Family Weekend at SIU

    Dates set for Homecoming, Family Weekend at SIU

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-05-23 19:57:32 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for the 2017 Family Weekend and Homecoming celebrations, so mark your calendars now and plan to attend. 

    Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for the 2017 Family Weekend and Homecoming celebrations, so mark your calendars now and plan to attend. 

  • Minor damage caused in crash in Murray, KY

    Minor damage caused in crash in Murray, KY

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-23 19:56:21 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    On May 23rd at 11:34 a.m. the Murray Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of North 12th and Chestnut Street in Kentucky. 

    On May 23rd at 11:34 a.m. the Murray Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of North 12th and Chestnut Street in Kentucky. 

  • WATCH LIVE: people rally for the steel mill bill in Jefferson City

    WATCH LIVE: people rally for the steel mill bill in Jefferson City

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-05-22 15:55:03 GMT

    Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol today for day two of a special session to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.

    Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol today for day two of a special session to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.

    •   
Powered by Frankly