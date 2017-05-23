Summer piano camp offered by UT Martin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Mike Payne, Director
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

The University of Tennessee at Martin will host a summer piano camp in the UT Martin Fine Arts Building, June 12-16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advanced-level and intermediate piano students who have completed the seventh through 12th grades are invited to attend.

Registration fee per student is $275.

Activities include piano lessons and ensemble coaching from camp director Dr. Elaine Harriss, UT Martin professor of music.

There will also be an introduction to the harpsichord and daily sight-reading instruction as well as musical theory classes and organ lessons.

Special topics will include a look at the life of Franz Joseph Haydn, a study of sonata form using composer Franz Schubert's’ “Fantasie in F Minor” for piano duet and a performance by the UT Martin University Trio.

Participants will present a public program of solo and ensemble performances for their parents, family and friends on June 16 at 4 p.m.

Camp scholarships are available for a limited number of students based on application and those wishing to apply for one must contact Dr. Harriss before Thursday, June 1.

This is a commuter camp and registration does not provide on-campus housing.

Please contact Dr. Harriss as soon as possible if campus housing is needed.

Early registration is recommended because slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration forms and additional information are available online at this website.

Contact Dr. Harriss for assistance at 731-881-7411 or by going to this email.

Lunch will be available in the Skyhawk Dining Hall on campus.

