Illinois to receive $1.2M of Target data breach settlement

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois will receive over $1.2 million from an $18.5 million multi-state settlement with Target Corp. to resolve a probe into the discounter's pre-Christmas data breach in 2013.

Target's breach, which occurred between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15 of 2013, affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and exposed contact information for more than 60 million customers. The breach forced Target to overhaul its security system. The company offered free credit reports for potentially affected shoppers.

The settlement requires Target to maintain appropriate encryption policies and take other security steps.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said Tuesday that the 47-state settlement establishes industry standards for companies that process payments cards and maintain security information about customers.

She's also urging people to remain vigilant about activity on credit and debit cards.

