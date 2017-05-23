Illinois to receive $1.2M of Target data breach settlement

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner hosted a Facebook Live on Tuesday afternoon, May 23 to discuss the latest in Springfield as the session ends.
Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol today for day two of a special session to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.
A 17-year-old bicyclist was injured after being hit by a car's mirror on Route 4 east of Spring Hill Drive in Campbell Hill, Illinois on Monday evening, May 22.
A man was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer in Graves County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, May 23.
You're invited to enjoy the beauty of nature at Giant City State Park in Makanda.
