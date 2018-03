NEW! 2006 FEATHERLITE ALUM MODEL 8538

4 HORSE TRAILER

W/8' LIVING QUARTERS W/SLIDE OUT

WIDTH 7'6 LENGTH 26' HEIGHT 7'6

2 - 7K RUBBER TORSION AXLES W/ELECTRIC BRAKES

TIRES/RIM ST235/85R16 LRD/8H ALUM

LANDING GEAR SINGLE HYDRAULIC LEG W/STABILIZERS

25/16 GN ADJUSTABLE COUPLER

LED LIGHT PACKAGE UPGRADE (INCL CLEARANCE & STOP/TURN)

SMOOTH EXTRD ALUM FLOOR W/3/4" RUBBER MAT IN HA

4 - 2-WAY ALUM POP UP ROOF VENT

24" WALK THRU DOOR

SIDE LOADING DOOR DROP DOWN FEED DOOR W/DROP DOWN BARS ON WINDOWS

DOUBLE REAR DOOR W/WINDOW, PRESSURE LATCH W/SAFETY KEEPER & REM. POST

DROP DOWN FEED DOOR W/DROP DOWN BARS

DELUXE CAMPER DOOR 36"X74" W/WINDOW, SCREEN AND DEADBOLT

FOLD UP REAR TACK

RUBBER LINED WALLS UP 48" IN BACK OF HORSES

RUBBER LINED WALLS UP 45" IN FRONT OF HORSES

STAINLESS STEEL FRONT PANEL AND CORNERS IN GN

20 TIE RINGS INSIDE 4 TIE RINGS OUTSIDE

REAR RAMP

COLOR - SILVER W/BLUE GRAY GRAPHICS

8' LIVING QUARTERS W/ SLIDE OUT

SEE PICTURES FOR LAYOUT

13,500 BTU A/C W/CHILL CHASER 110V

12,0000 BTU FURNACE

30 GAL PLASTIC FRESH WATER TANK

2 - 35 GAL PLASTIC HOLDING TANK

SHOWER COMBO W/CURTAIN & FLUSH STOOL

6 GAL GAS WATER HEATER

CITY WATER ENTRY

HOOD RANGE BLACK W/LIGHTED MONITOR SYSTEM

2 BURNER COOK TOP W/LID BLACK

MICROWAVE OVEN BLACK

2.7 CU FT 2 WAY LP/110 REFRIGERATOR

PINE CABINETS

RADIO AM/FM, CD, CLOCK, 2 SPEAKERS & ANTENNA

ANTENNA & JACK W/12V BOOSTER TV RV

FULL SIZE MATTRESS

16' 2-STEP AWNING BLUE

FEATHERLITE ALUM TRAILERS COME WITH A 6 YEAR WARRANTY PROGRAM