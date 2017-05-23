17-year-old bicyclist hit by car's mirror on Rte. 4 near Campbell Hill, IL

A 17-year-old bicyclist was injured after being hit by a car's mirror on Route 4 east of Spring Hill Drive in Campbell Hill, Illinois on Monday evening, May 22.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, an 18 year old from Campbell Hill, Ill. was driving a 2006 Ford Focus east on Illinois Route 4 at around 8:50 p.m. when the car hit a bicyclist with the passenger-side mirror.

Deputies say the 17 year old on the bike, from Ava, Ill., was wearing a yellow safety vest with reflective material and the bicycle had a working headlamp and flashing rear lamp.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with what deputies say were minor injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.